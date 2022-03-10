Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

