Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Green Plains worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 842,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,346,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.