Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $245.65 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,075 shares of company stock worth $193,217. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Greenlane by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

