GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 22,300 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
About GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenShift (GERS)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.