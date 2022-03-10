GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 22,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

