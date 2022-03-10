Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.97

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.97 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 145.10 ($1.90). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.98), with a volume of 69,845 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £125.88 million and a P/E ratio of 302.00.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)
