Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.97

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.97 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 145.10 ($1.90). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.98), with a volume of 69,845 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £125.88 million and a P/E ratio of 302.00.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.