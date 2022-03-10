GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) versus ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Head to Head Analysis

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GTT Communications alerts:

This table compares GTT Communications and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A ATN International -3.67% 0.55% 0.30%

This table compares GTT Communications and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A ATN International $602.71 million 0.91 -$22.11 million ($1.45) -23.99

ATN International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATN International beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.