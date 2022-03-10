Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE GBAB opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.