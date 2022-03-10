Gulden One Day Trading Volume Hits $74,819.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $74,819.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00260964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,475,852 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

