Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.73

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.73 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 237.59 ($3.11). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.88), with a volume of 2,252,714 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

