Hacken Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.67 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and $1.67 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.06617132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,170.83 or 1.00027723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042024 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

