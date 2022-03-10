Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 492,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Haemonetics worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

HAE opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.39. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.