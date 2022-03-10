Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

