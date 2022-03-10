Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 31.43 ($0.41).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 31.14 ($0.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.06. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($39,158.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 568,153 shares of company stock worth $18,391,239.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

