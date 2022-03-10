Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Hamster has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $273,985.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.20 or 0.06589016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.89 or 1.00076358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042070 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.