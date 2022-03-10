Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.15 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $82.15 million and $250,000.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,744.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.42 or 0.06621440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00261452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00736272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00068002 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00437624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00393105 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 472,639,897 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

