Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$129.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

