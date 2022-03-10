Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 387,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 241,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

