HARD Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

