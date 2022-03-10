Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.81 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $57.81 million and $13.85 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $86.06 or 0.00222903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

