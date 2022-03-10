Hathor Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and $3.92 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.06 or 0.06605308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.23 or 0.99872953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042105 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 903,766,656 coins and its circulating supply is 227,821,656 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.