HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,352 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $92,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.33. 2,795,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

