H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

