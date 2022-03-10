Head-To-Head Analysis: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) versus Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Switch alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Switch and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10 Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 65.41%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Switch.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Switch and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 11.12 $5.41 million $0.05 544.00 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 7.60 -$52.44 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 0.91% 3.50% 0.82% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Switch beats Integral Ad Science on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.