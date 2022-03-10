Head to Head Analysis: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

This table compares IsoPlexis and Illumina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 9.43 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Illumina $4.53 billion 10.96 $762.00 million $5.05 62.58

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Illumina 16.82% 11.35% 7.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IsoPlexis and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Illumina 1 7 2 0 2.10

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.70%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $407.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.00%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Illumina.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illumina beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.