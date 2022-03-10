Head-To-Head Comparison: AppLovin (APP) and Its Peers

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AppLovin to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AppLovin alerts:

39.4% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for AppLovin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1036 4310 9113 293 2.59

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 115.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 36.84%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.60% -16.08% -2.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 693.53 AppLovin Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 63.49

AppLovin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppLovin beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.