Head to Head Comparison: VerifyMe (VRME) vs. Its Rivals

VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VerifyMe to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 33.45% 11.35% 1.51%

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s rivals have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 5.98 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 8.00

VerifyMe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VerifyMe and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 27.48%. Given VerifyMe’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VerifyMe rivals beat VerifyMe on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About VerifyMe (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

