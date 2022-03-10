Head-To-Head Contrast: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -2.75 Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.81 -$280,000.00 ($0.03) -70.67

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Research Solutions -2.78% -17.15% -5.36%

Risk & Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 144.10%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.