Head-To-Head Review: DigitalOcean (DOCN) vs. Its Peers

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DigitalOcean to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million -$19.50 million -236.32 DigitalOcean Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 61.93

DigitalOcean’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 DigitalOcean Competitors 1036 4310 9115 293 2.59

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.26%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 39.24%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% DigitalOcean Competitors -8.60% -16.08% -2.75%

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

