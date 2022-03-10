Head to Head Survey: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) vs. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 4.65 -$65.58 million ($0.75) -9.77 Mirati Therapeutics $72.09 million 65.54 -$581.78 million ($11.17) -7.62

Seres Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirati Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -45.25% -47.52% -19.77% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -47.79% -41.72%

Risk & Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seres Therapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 164.83%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $175.90, indicating a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Mirati Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

