Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. 48,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 42,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.