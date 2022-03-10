HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70,468.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $153.81 million and $70,468.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00229586 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

