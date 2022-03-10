HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 668.4% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €57.00 ($61.96) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 394,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

