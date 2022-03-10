Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 10.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 33,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,703,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

