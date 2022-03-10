Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00262318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.