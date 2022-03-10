Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HOT stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,162 ($15.23). 16,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,344.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £91.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,044.13 ($13.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.62).
About Henderson Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.