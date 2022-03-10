Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HOT stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,162 ($15.23). 16,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,344.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £91.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,044.13 ($13.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.62).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

