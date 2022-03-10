Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 3,986,877 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,353. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

