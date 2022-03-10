Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.90

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $17.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 148,944 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

