Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 12,625 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. 37,604,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $90.82 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

