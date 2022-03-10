Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 2,896 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 727,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 316,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

DSGX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $73.45. 200,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.