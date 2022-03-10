Henry James International Management Inc. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $53.47 on Thursday, hitting $931.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,077.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,379.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.06 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

