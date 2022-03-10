Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 7,789,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,897. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

