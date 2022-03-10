Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group comprises 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 231,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

