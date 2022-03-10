Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. 211,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

