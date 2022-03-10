Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,140 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after buying an additional 594,367 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CEMEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,925,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,672,000 after purchasing an additional 189,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 7,608,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

