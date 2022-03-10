Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 11,719 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises approximately 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after buying an additional 89,440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 4,946,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

