Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $103.96. 11,797,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,068,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

