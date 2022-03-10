Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

