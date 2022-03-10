Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $42.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

