Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 109,028 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,028 shares during the quarter. Pearson comprises approximately 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pearson worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 1,135,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

