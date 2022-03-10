Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.27

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $13.27. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HERXF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.